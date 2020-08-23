PM feeds grains to national bird, captures many hearts

NEW DELHI :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fondness for nature has been seen on many occasions, but a recent video capturing his interaction with peacocks has won many hearts.



Modi on Sunday posted a video, containing a 1.47 minute footage on his Instagram account, in which he is seen feeding a peacock and a pair of peahens.



The national bird pecks the grain from the plate held by Modi. This video is from the Prime Minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.



Later, a peacock displays it's resplendent plumage for the benefit of the Prime Minister.



Modi also shared a poem on the idyllic scene with his 45 million followers on Instagram. In a short span of time, more than one lakh people had viewed the video.



Modi's affinity to nature was also visible during his visit to Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu last year, where the PM engaged in plogging, that is a clean up of the beach.



Plogging, a combination of jogging with picking up litter, started as an organised activity in Sweden around 2016 and has since spread to other countries.