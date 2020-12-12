PM defends farm sector reforms

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (Saturday) defended the agriculture sector reforms his government has initiated, saying farmers would get access to more markets and more investment, and advantages of technology.</p><p>He reaffirmed his commitment to agriculture and said the reforms would take down the old barriers built around the vital sector and related sectors of the economy such as food processing and cold storage.</p><p>"We are bridging the gaps in the sector that will provide new markets and opportunities to farmers and attract investments," said the Prime Minister, addressing business chamber FICCI's 93rd annual general meeting and annual convention via video-conferencing.</p><p>He also asked the private sector to do more for the sector. "The more support farmers get the better their produce will be, " he said.</p><p>Modi made the statement as the standoff between the government and the farmers who are protesting for last two weeks demanding a repeal of recently passed farm laws entered 17th day with their unions threatening to block railways and highways while the government has offered more talks.</p>