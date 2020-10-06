PM Cares Fund : Eight ventilators repaired

<p>NASHIK : </p><p>Ten ventilators of the total ventilators which were sent under the PM Cares Fund for Nashik city were found non-functional. After a complaint in connection with this, eight ventilators have been repaired and installed in the hospitals. As two ventilators could not repair, they have been sent back to Bharat Electrical Company.</p>.<p>After it was noted that 10 ventilators were non-functional, Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) had sent a letter to the company and had asked it to repair them immediately or send new ventilators. In an email it had been convyed to the company that it should repair the ventilators immediately or allow to repair them. Taking note of this, the company had immediately appointed an agency to oversee maintenance and repair work of these ventilators. The agency had immediately repaired eight ventilators. As two ventilators could not repair, they have been sent to the company.</p>