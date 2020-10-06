PM Cares Fund : Eight ventilators repaired
Deshdoot Times

PM Cares Fund : Eight ventilators repaired

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

Ten ventilators of the total ventilators which were sent under the PM Cares Fund for Nashik city were found non-functional. After a complaint in connection with this, eight ventilat...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com