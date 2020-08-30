PM calls for developing toy clusters in India

Speaking during his monthly programme 'Mann ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, 'Global toy industry is over Rs seven lakh crore but India's share is very small; will have to work to increase it.'



He further said, 'During these times, I have been thinking about my young friends. I have been thinking about how can my young friends get more toys ... India has the talent and the ability to become the toy hub of the world.'



There has been a rich tradition of local toys in the country, he maintained.



'There is a big trend of computer games today. These games are played by children and grown-ups as well. But even in these games, their themes are mostly extraneous,' he pointed out.



Mr Modi stated that these days, the festival of Onam is also being celebrated with fervour.



He further stated that, 'The zest of Onam has reached foreign lands. Be it the US, Europe or Gulf countries, the joy of Onam can be felt everywhere. Onam is increasingly turning to be an international festival.'



He cautioned that this is a time for festivals but at the same time, there is also a sense of discipline among people due to the COVID-19 situation.



Batting for the farmer community, Mr Modi further maintained that, 'Our lives and society are driven by the power of agriculture only. Our farmers have proved their mettle even during the Covid-19 pandemic.'



The Prime Minister said India is marking Nutrition Month and added that this will benefit young children.