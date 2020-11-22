PM calls for decisive action by G-20 against COVID-19
Deshdoot Times

PM calls for decisive action by G-20 against COVID-19

Described the pandemic as the biggest challenge world is facing after World War-II
Abhishek Vibhandik
covid
pm modi
PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
COVID-19
G20 Summit
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com