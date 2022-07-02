Plenty of opportunities for agri-tourism in Nashik

NASHIK: There is a huge opportunity for agri-tourism in Nashik district and the farmers of the district who are leading in the field of agriculture should take advantage of this and make economic progress, appealed District Collector Gangatharan D. to convey the government’s plans to the farmers.

On the occasion of former Chief Minister Late Vasantrao Naik’s birthday, the Agriculture Department of Zilla Parishad, Govt Agriculture Department, Atma and Nashik Panchayat Samiti jointly celebrated Agriculture Day at Late Raosaheb Thorat Hall of Zilla Parishad. The award was given to 19 ideal farmers and the two best farmers groups for the year 2021-22.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Leena Bansod, Additional Chief Executive Officer Dr Arjun Gunde, Divisional Agriculture Joint Director Sunil Wankhede, District Agriculture Officer Vivek Sonawane, Atma Project Director Rajendra Nikam, Deputy Director of Agriculture Preeti Hiralkar were present on the stage as chief guests.

Collector Gangatharan said that to implement agricultural schemes more effectively, the agriculture department should coordinate with other departments, reach out to more and more farmers during the agricultural resuscitation and crop insurance week and make efforts for effective implementation. The Department of Agriculture should be vigilant to get quality agricultural inputs to the farmers as rains have arrived in the district. He also directed to take stern action against the sellers of bogus and adulterated inputs.

Bansod said that if a farmer wants to get a good price as soon as his agricultural produce reaches the market, the roads to the farm should be in good condition. Therefore, roads are being constructed under the Employment Guarantee Scheme. He appealed to the farmers to come forward for agri-tourism. He appealed to avail benefits under Mahatma Gandhi Rojgar Hami Yojana for the planting scheme on the dam. He also expressed the need to sell agricultural products directly to the consumers through agri-tourism.

Nimish Pawar, District Representative, IFFCO, said that the research has now made fertilizer available in liquid form. This will immediately solve the problems related to the transport, and storage of fertilizers. At the same time, the question of the availability of fertilizer will be resolved. Sitaram Chaudhary, Technical Officer, Department of Agriculture, gave information regarding Kharif crop insurance.

Vishwas Barve, Technical Officer, District Agriculture Officer’s Office, while giving information about the Prime Minister’s Micro Food Processing Industries Scheme, said that the subsidy is up to 25 per cent.

Ramesh Shinde, Agriculture Development Officer of Zilla Parishad expressed his gratitude. Abhijeet Jamdhade, Campaign Officer conducted the program.