Pledge to make villages garbage-free

NASHIK: Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Leena Bansod appealed to all the Sarpanchs to actively participate in the ongoing sanitation campaign in the district and work for sustainable cleanliness. They need to pledge to create a garbage-free village by classifying waste, starting from the family level. A Sarpanchs’ meeting was organised on Thursday (September 22) under the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ initiative.

Under this initiative, all the Sarpanchs and Gram Sevaks of the district were guided through an online meeting. Speaking at the meeting, Bansod said that the participation of the Sarpanch and people’s representatives is important to create a clean and beautiful village. They need to guide the villagers about various elements under the Swachhta Abhiyan.

Every village should plan to become a garbage-free village and resolve to classify the waste in four ways from every household. Swachhta Hi Seva is a service campaign implemented to clean the river, drains and important places in the village.

Dr Varsha Fadol, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Water and Sanitation Department, guided on the cleanliness campaign’s initiative. Deepak Chate, District Program Officer of the Women and Child Development Department, guided the officials regarding Poshan Maah and Swachhta Abhiyan.

The officials also spoke about the Seva Fortnight and Lumpy disease. Various doctors guided on the various campaigns initiated on behalf of the district administration to keep the citizens and animals safe and healthy.

All Sarpanchs, Group Development Officers, Gram Sevaks, Account Heads, Group Coordinators and District Health Officer Dr Kapil Aher, District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr Vishnu Garje, Assistant Group Development Officer Bharat Vende, etc, were present at the meeting.