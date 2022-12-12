Plastic ban: Awareness through Plastic Monster

Nashik
Under the Plastic Monster campaign, public awareness and education regarding plastic is being done for the last six years. Despite the knowledge about how harmful plastic is to the environment, some people ignore it.
Hence Manav Utthan Manch has always continued its work against the use of plastic. Every year, public awareness against plastic is created with a new concept.
This year, the concept of the Plastic Worm was implemented through this public awareness created by erecting a giant worm that eats plastic.
The message was given that if the rate at which plastic is being used continues, in a few years only plastic will remain on the earth instead of soil.
Jagbir Singh, Nishikant Pagare, Yash Bhamre, Prashant Pipriya, Zakia Shaikh, Ricky Mondal, Abhinav, and Atharva derived the concept and took special efforts to make a giant monster for public awareness.