Plastic bags still prevalent in camp

Deolali Camp: Deolali Cantonment Board had launched a strict drive against plastic bags in their premises. While the health department took vigorous action against shopkeepers and vendors and charged them with hefty fines, the drive was, however, short-lived. Social organisations are questioning the health department and stating the drive was only registered on papers, and traders were fined only for the namesake.

Plastic bags damage the environment severely. Even after the state government banned usage of plastic bags in 2018, people still continue to use them regularly. As plastic bags get dumped frequently, stray animals eat them up along with the food from garbage bins. Eventually, these bags create a health hazard for animals as well. Many animals have lost their lives due to these bags.

Board member using plastic bag

The whole town uses plastic bags for grocery shopping, milk, and vegetables. The health department fines the respective trader and customer heavily. However, on Wednesday, board's health inspector was spotted using a plastic bag while purchasing vegetables. If authorities flout the rules, how will the citizens learn?

"Everyone is equal before the law, and each one should be charged the same amount irrespective of their post, shop's size, or any other reason." - Vaibhav Palde, Social Worker