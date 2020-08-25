Plasma Centre gets Centre’s approval

NASHIK :

The plasma centre in district civil hospital on Monday has got approval by Centre. With this patients will get plasma available and number of cured patients will be increased, informed MP Hemant Godse.

The centre was waiting to get approval from Centre for the past few days. Last month district civil hospital had started to collect plasma in its blood bank.

Last week MP Godse met Food and Drug Administration officials at the union ministry and explained the importance of plasma centre. The centre will start its operations soon after ICMR approval.

Following directives by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to set up Corona testing lab in each district considering rising number of patients, MP Godse made Rs 1 crore available from his MP fund and has set up a Corona testing lab in Nashik city.

As the number of testings has been increased due to this, this helps in detection of patients earlier.