Plasma bag to cost Rs 5500 per bag in private institutions: Rajesh Tope
Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

MUMBAI :

Maharashtra state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that private, trusted blood banks and hospitals are allowed to charge a maximum rate of Rs 5500 for per bag contai...

