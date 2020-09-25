Plasma bag to cost Rs 5500 per bag in private institutions: Rajesh Tope

<p><strong>MUMBAI :</strong></p><p>Maharashtra state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that private, trusted blood banks and hospitals are allowed to charge a maximum rate of Rs 5500 for per bag containing 200 ml plasma.</p>.<p>According to a statement, if the rate is higher than Rs 5500, it will be mandatory to reimburse the patients for the extra amount charged, otherwise the revocation of the blood bank license will be taken by the concerned competent authority.<br><br>The state is currently using free plasma therapy on a trial basis for corona disease in government medical colleges.<br><br>After the Central Government and the Central Drug Standards Organization issued guidelines for the use of off-label plasma therapy, plasma therapies were required for the use of plasmapheresis compiled by private and trusted blood banks.<br><br>An expert committee was constituted by the State Blood Transfusion Council to determine the cost per dose of this plasma to make this plasma available to the patients at affordable rates, said Mr Tope.<br><br>The committee has fixed the rates keeping in view the cost of collecting plasma by plasmapheresis and the service charges for additional tests/special tests on blood as per the National Blood Policy.<br><br>Accordingly, plasma bag (200 ml) is allowed to charge Rs 5500, he added.</p>