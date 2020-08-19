Plant a sapling with Bappa

nashik

Lord Ganesh will arrive in house to house in next three days. Accordingly, it is appealed to worship plants with Bappa so that the balance of nature is maintained and rich forest resources are created in the district. For an environment-friendly Ganeshotsav, Nashik West Forest division has decided to provide different varieties of tree saplings to Nashikites at low rates.

As Bappa stays at home for ten days, a small plant should also be kept as an ornament along with his idol. On the day of immersion of Lord Ganesh, the idol of Bappa should be immersed at home and the plant should be planted in the same soil in the premises of the house or in the open space.

This year, the forest festival of tree plantation has been cancelled due to the outbreak of Corona and social forestry along with the region is trying to plant saplings on its own.

The Deputy Conservator of Forest Tushar Chavan and Pankaj Garg, have expectations that Ganeshotsav should be celebrated from house to house as citizens did not participate in the tree planting festival this year.

Instead of polluting the river people should come forward and take samplings, take care of it and plant it in name of Lord Ganesh.

Saplings available here

Citizens will be able to buy seedlings at the office of Nashik West Forest Department at Mico Circle on Trimbak Road. Small seedlings will cost Rs 8, while large seedlings will cost Rs 40.

At present, the forest department has 1.5 to 2 lakh saplings ready. Different varieties of saplings will be made available as per the demand of the citizens, said assistant forest conservator Ganesh Jhole.