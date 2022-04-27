Plans afoot for Mangi Tungi, airport, film city: Bhujbal

NASHIK: District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal yesterday took the review of various development works in the district with special focus on pilgrimage site Mangi Tungi, Nashik airport and a film city at Igatpuri.

For the first time in two years, a festival is starting at Mangi Tungi from June 15. Therefore, devotees from all over the world, including the President and the Prime Minister, are expected to attend it. Against this backdrop, efforts will be made to provide amenities at this place. Bhujbal opined that these facilities should be provided permanently. He was speaking at the review meeting held at the Collectorate yesterday.

He said that light, water and medical units should be provided at Mangi Tungi. Necessary police system will be provided for this. Facilities should be planned to make this tourist destination more attractive and convenient.

“Apart from this, necessary works should be completed immediately from the balance funds of the project Anjaneri Trekking Institute, Trimbakeshwar. MTDC should take over the project and start it immediately by signing an agreement with the trekking institute. Also, the adventure sports department should be activated,” he instructed.

The pending work of Adventure Sports Complex, Convention Center at Gangapur should also be completed and started as soon as possible. The re-proposal regarding the stalled work of Kalagram at Govardhan should be submitted to the government immediately and the remaining work including road works, electrification, water supply should be started immediately, the minister said.

The process of transfer of land for Agricultural Terminal Market at Pimpri Syed should be completed as soon as possible and a proposal should be submitted. The present project should be developed on PPP basis, Bhujbal said while reviewing the works.

“A tourist facility center has been developed at Nashik Airport. It should be opened as soon as possible. The inconvenience at the airport should be removed immediately. Passenger vehicles, buses should be allowed. Pictures should be put up introducing Nashik,” he instructed the concerned authorities adding that measures should be taken to increase passenger flights at the airport. Road, water and electricity, such basic facilities at Savitribai Phule Pune University’s sub-center in Shivnai area should be developed at fast pace. Planning should be done for its inauguration, Bhujbal stated.

On the lines of Goregaon Film City, Mumbai, Mundegaon in Igatpuri is being developed on 100 acres of land. A meeting will be held at the Ministry soon regarding the stalled work of the film city. He also said that the shortcomings in the proposal should be rectified and a re-proposal should be submitted.