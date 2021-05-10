Plans afoot for a 100-bed hospital for children

Consider the danger of a third wave, accordingly, planning is being done on behalf of the civic authorities to provide advanced facilities. In the possible third wave, utmost care will be taken to prevent small children from being exposed to the Corona. However, plans are afoot to set up a separate Covid hospital to treat children, if infected by the disease.

Initially, NMC will make arrangement in phases for 100 beds in Bytco Hospital. Instructions have been given to the concerned departments for planning of ancillary equipment and manpower. It will be speeded up and equipped to provide patient care for children with Covid, added by NMC Commissioner Jadhav.

Earlier on Saturday, Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal had instructed the concerned departmental authorities for a separate ward for the treatment of children as children are likely to be at higher risk in the third wave.