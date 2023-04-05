Planning Simhastha: NMC seeks formation of apex committee

Nashik

Lakhs of devotees from all over the country flock to Nashik for a holy dip in Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Given this mega event to be held in 2027, the municipal administration is planning well in advance to speed up various development works for the convenience of lakhs of devotees. A letter has been submitted to the Chief Minister requesting the formation of an apex committee of the municipal corporation to make available the required funds.

Simhastha will be held at Nashik and Trimbakeshwar during 2026-27. A congregation of devotees puts an additional burden on all the services in the city.

In this background, various committees are being formed for the development of many sectors like the primary facilities required by them, the roads connecting to the city, along with the planning of the rush of vehicles arriving in the city. An apex committee is formed through the state government for Simhastha. Along with that, various committees such as the district collector-chaired committee and local committees are formed at the level of the collectorate.