Planning Simhastha: NMC seeks formation of apex committee

Nashik
Lakhs of devotees from all over the country flock to Nashik for a holy dip in Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Given this mega event to be held in 2027, the municipal administration is planning well in advance to speed up various development works for the convenience of lakhs of devotees. A letter has been submitted to the Chief Minister requesting the formation of an apex committee of the municipal corporation to make available the required funds.
Simhastha will be held at Nashik and Trimbakeshwar during 2026-27. A congregation of devotees puts an additional burden on all the services in the city.
In this background, various committees are being formed for the development of many sectors like the primary facilities required by them, the roads connecting to the city, along with the planning of the rush of vehicles arriving in the city. An apex committee is formed through the state government for Simhastha. Along with that, various committees such as the district collector-chaired committee and local committees are formed at the level of the collectorate.
Only after the formation of the state-level apex committee, did the planning of the development works for Simhastha start in a real sense.
For the Kumbh Mela, it is necessary to discuss the plans for the development works before June 2023. It is necessary to speed up the actual development work from 1st January 2024. Planned development works can be speeded up over two years i.e. between 2024 to 2026.
Along with this, there is the acquisition of land for Sadhugram in Tapovan, which is the residence of sects. A huge amount of funds will be required for the development of basic facilities, including the transfer of land required for intra-city ring roads.
The municipal corporation has requested the State Government to provide funds of Rs 4599 crore required for various acquisition works including Sadhugram. Around 171 cases of land acquisition within municipal limits are pending. The budget of the NMC is not that big. It is possible to raise Rs 150 to Rs 175 crore from various revenue sources. Since the civic body can’t raise such a large amount of funds, it is necessary to form an apex committee if additional revenue is allocated by the state government, it will be possible to plan the development works immediately.
Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar, Municipal Commissioner