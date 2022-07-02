Planning in the hands of new guardian minister

NASHIK: The administration presented the lists of works to the various departments of the Zilla Parishad as per the assignment received by them and the lists of works suggested by the MLAs of the district in the meeting of the District Planning Committee. However, only the civic amenity works have been approved by the Guardian Minister. No decision has been taken regarding the remaining works. Therefore, it has become clear that the Guardian Minister in the newly formed government will take the decision regarding this work.

While all the departments of the Zilla Parishad have started planning the works as per the schedule received by them, almost all the MLAs in the district have given the lists of works in their constituencies to the Chief Executive Officer and directed to include these works in the planning. Accordingly, after planning the works, all the department heads sought guidance from the Chief Executive Officer on which works to select from the list of MLAs.

The administration could not decide what to include in the development plan. Therefore, it was decided to present the list of all these works in the working committee of the district planning committee.