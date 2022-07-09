Planetarium yet to open

NASHIK: Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Ramesh Pawar had visited the Yashwantrao Chavan Planetarium project last week and instructed to complete all the works as soon as possible and open the planetarium from July 7. But planetarium and science centre had not started even though the July 7 has passed. It is learned that the planetarium has not started due to incomplete works.

For the last two years, all kinds of parks, monuments, cinemas and other entertainment places in the city were closed during the Corona outbreak.

After the number of patients dropped significantly, the government gradually relaxed all restrictions. Therefore, whether it is Phalke Smarak or the parks in the city, all have been started by the order of the Municipal Commissioner. Similarly, the swimming pools have also been started in phases. However, after the demand for resumption of the planetarium project, which has been a major attraction for children in the city, is closed from last two years. The Municipal Commissioner visited and inspected it.

However, as the work has not been completed yet, the planetarium is not opened. But it has been learned that the project will start in the next two to four days.