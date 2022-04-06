Plan to reach out to unvaccinated kids, pregnant women

NASHIK: Mission Indradhanush campaign is being implemented for seven days in the second week of every month, effective March 2022, to vaccinate the children and pregnant women who are deprived of regular vaccination in the district. Accordingly, the second round has now started.

The children who have been deprived of regular vaccinations in the district will be vaccinated within these seven days by finding the children who have been neglected. These children are particularly related to labour dwelling, sugarcane cutting, construction workers, labourers, migrant workers etc.

Special efforts have been made by the Health Department for this and a list of beneficiaries has been prepared by conducting a survey. Children and pregnant women will also be vaccinated at their place of work according to their schedule. For this, monitoring is being done from the district level under the guidance of Chief Executive Officer Leena Bansod.

District Health Officer Dr Kapil Aher and District Maternal and Child Care Officer Dr Kailas Bhoye are monitoring the work. The central officials also paid special attention to the night and evening vaccination programmes and guided how to rectify the errors in the work. They will also visit Niphad and Yeola talukas. Dr Raghav and Dr Bhoye have been appointed to monitor and evaluate the mission work in the district.