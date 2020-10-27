Plan to delay promotion in NMC?

<p>NASHIK : </p>.<p>More officials from other services are arrived in NMC. As a result, it is being questioned is there a plan to delay promotion of local officials. Employees unions in NMC have got aggressive and it has been warned to stop work.</p>.<div><blockquote>The then Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Khandare had given promotion of NMC officials and employees in the year 2013. However, meeting of promotion committee had not conducted then. We have taken follow up time to time to conduct promotion process. However, it is still not being given a serious consideration. If promotion process is not conducted immediately, we will observe stop work agitation.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Pravin Tidme, president, Municipal Sena, Nashik</span></div>.<div><blockquote>It is right of local officials and employees in NMC to get promotion. We have frequently been demanded to give them promotion immediately. It had been assured in General Body Meeting to complete the process by conducting the meeting of the promotion committee. However, it is still not being completed. Local officials should get the opportunity.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Gurumeet Bagga, former dy mayor, worker leader</span></div>.<div><blockquote>The promotion of local officials and employees in NMC has been delayed for many years. Senior officials should give their attention and take an immediate decision. Union will not tolerate in case there is negligence to this issue. The Municipal Commissioner should this issue immediately and implement it.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Gajanan Shelar, NCP group leader, worker leader</span></div>