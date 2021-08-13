Plan to boost export of agri goods: Bhuse

NASHIK: Stating that farmers have provided us with food grains and vegetables even in disasters like Corona, natural calamity and drought, State Agriculture and Ex-Servicemen Welfare Minister Dadaji Bhuse said that a Task Force will be constituted at the state level through the Agriculture Department to increase the export of agricultural commodities on a large scale.

“Through this, a platform will be provided to farmers to grow their produce and to export it in the international market,” he said. Agriculture Minister Bhuse yesterday inaugurated the Raanbhaji Mahotsav (wild veggies festival) at Nashik Panchayat Samiti to mark the World Tribal Day with the concept of Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse.

A total of 77 wild vegetables have been included in the exhibition and 25 vegetables have been put up for sale. Zilla Parishad President Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Chief Executive Officer Lina Bansod, District Rural Development Agency Project Director Ujjwala Bavke, District Superintendent Agriculture Officer Vivek Sonawane, Atma Project Director Rajendra Nikam and other office bearers were present.

Bhuse said, Tribals have made a great contribution in the identification and conservation of legumes, wild vegetables. These vegetables should be included in the daily diet to boost the immune system on the backdrop of pandemic. In this connection, under the guidance of the Agriculture Minister, Agriculture Department and Atma have jointly organised Raanbhaji Week from 9th to 15th August.

“As wild vegetables are of unique importance in Ayurveda, they are nutritious and rich in vitamins. Therefore, the Raanbhaji Mahotsav should not be limited to one day but should be held at least once or twice a month in the rainy season,” he instructed. The festival provides pictorial information on the characteristics, properties and uses of all wild vegetables available in the district for health, cultivation methods, vegetable recipes, etc.

This will help in improving the economic condition of the tribal farmers along with providing healthy vegetables to the consumers by creating a sales system and production chain for the wild vegetables. While guiding the farmers present on the occasion, Agriculture Minister Bhuse said, Farmers should introduce the wild vegetables brought by them, to the citizens participating in this initiative.

Also, provide address or contact number so that the citizens can contact the concern whenever they want and buy wild veggies. Tribal farmers, who have been instrumental in the conservation, collection, dissemination and propagation of wild vegetables, were felicitated at the hands of dignitaries and presented with trees.