Plan for flood control: Mandhare

NASHIK: Permanent measures should be planned for the permanent protection of Nandgaon taluka and city from flood situation and should be implemented in phases according to the funds received, such instructions have been given by District Collector Suraj Mandhare to the concerned departments in Nandgaon.

He was speaking during his visit to flood-hit areas in Nandgaon taluka and the city. MLA Suhas Kande, sub-divisional officer Sopan Kasar, tehsildar Deepak Patil, block development officer Ganesh Chaudhary, taluka agriculture officer Jagdish Patil, chief officer of municipal council Vivek Dhande and officers of various departments were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandhare said, The purpose of the visit was to submit a demand for proper compensation to the government, to cross-examine the panchnamas being conducted by the talathis, and to see the implementation of e-crop surveys at the regional level.

In this, he inspected the bridge that was washed away by the flood leading to the cemetery on Shakambari river in Nandgaon urban area. At this time, the chief officer (municipal council, Nandgaon) has been instructed to submit an immediate proposal to the District Planning Committee for the construction of this bridge.

District Collector Mandhare has instructed the municipal council to make a proposal to permanently remove the kiosks thrown by the citizens in the Lendi river basin and to provide alternative places to the kiosk holders and to provide them a loan from the Golden Jubilee Employment Scheme.

He also sought a proposal seeking funds from the Urban Development Department for widening of the river bed, construction of bridge connecting Ambedkar statue to Mahatma Gandhi statue on Lendi river, repairing of the road leading to the solid waste management office.

Mandhare further instructed to hold a meeting with the railway department within fortnight regarding inflow of water in the village due to water logging at railway underpass in the city. In the meantime, he visited the farms of Sarjerao Narayan Chhatre, Giridhar Surse and Digambar Surse at Mauje Sakora in the rural part of the taluka and verified the damage as per the assessment done by Talathi. He also inspected the damage caused by the bursting of Morkhadi percolation lake near Sakora village.