Places of worship to reopen from Monday

<p><strong>MUMBAI : </strong></p><p>Temples and the places of worship, which are shut since March due to the COVID-19 crisis, will reopen from Nov 16, announced CM Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday while extending Diwali greetings to the citizens.</p> .<p>The SOPs to be followed while visiting the religious spots will be released soon, he added. He continued, “The reopening of religious places is not a government order but the wish of the Almighty.</p><p>Crowding will have to be avoided. Shoes will have to kept outside the premises and wearing masks is mandatory.” Speaking further, the CM said,</p><p>“We can’t forget that the demon Corona virus is still among us. Even though this demon is slowly falling silent now, we cannot be complacent. Citizens need to follow discipline.”</p><p>“Just like discipline and restraint were observed while celebrating Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Pandharpur wari (annual pilgrimage), followers of other faiths also celebrated festivals like Eid, Mount Mary festival</p><p>by keeping the COVID-19 safety protocol in mind,” he told. He remarked, “Although places of religious worship had to be shut during the pandemic, god was taking care of all devotees in the form of doctors, nurses and other health staff.” “If we follow discipline, we will get God’s blessings,” he asserted.</p><p>Opposition BJP held several protests across the state, seeking reopening of temples. The saffron party even verbally attacked CM Uddhav for allowing bars and liquor shops to operate but keeping temples locked.</p>