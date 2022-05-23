Placards awaited for dilapidated buildings

NASHIK: Not depending on the notices issued by Nashik Municipal Corporation to owners of dilapidated buildings, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Ramesh Pawar had instructed the officials to put up ‘dangerous buildings’ placards in front of such buildings. However, the placards haven’t been put up yet, and everyone is wondering when this initiative will be implemented. Ahead of monsoon season, the corporation had issued notices to almost 800 buildings, suggesting renovation and preventing unforeseen accidents.

Pawar, in a review meeting of the department heads, had suggested putting up placards in front of dilapidated buildings to inform the pedestrians and locals about the buildings’ conditions. However, the initiative hasn’t been implemented yet in the city. Therefore, everyone is questioning the initiative’s plan.

The corporation issued notices to the owners of extremely dangerous and dilapidated buildings as they pose threat to human life. A total of 1,200 buildings (wadas and other establishments) have been identified under the ‘old and dangerous’ category within the corporation’s city limits.

Out of 1,200 owners, almost 800 owners have received a direct notice from the officials, and the second notice will be issued within a month. Post the issuance of the second notice, the corporation will take strict action against the owners if they fail to adhere to the guidelines. Owners, who have received the notice of the dangerous buildings, should take immediate action and evacuate the building or else; the officials shall cut the power and water supply to their buildings, wadas.

Notice to riverside residents

The corporation has speeded up the pre-monsoon works ahead of the monsoon season. It has undertaken various works, like nallas cleaning and others. Therefore, it has issued a notice to the residents residing along the Nandini River in this regard.