PIs, APIs transferred

NASHIK: The police inspectors and assistant police inspectors in the Nashik city police force have been transferred. A total of 17 police inspectors and 10 assistant police inspectors have been transferred. 10 new inspectors from other districts will come to Nashik city. Ashok Bhagat, senior police inspector, Panchavati police station has been transferred to Maharashtra Police Academy.

Anil Pawar has been transferred to Nashik police rural force, while Pandharinath Dhokne, senior inspector Inspector of Police, Mhasrul Police Station has been transferred to Nashik rural police force.

Kulwant Kumar Sarangal, Additional Director General of Police, establishment division, state police force, has issued orders to transfer the police inspectors and assistant police inspectors.

Priya Thorat, Nandkumar Gaikwad, Vishwajit Jadhav, Suhas Deshmukh, Anil Lokhande, Anand Nikam, Sanjay Mahajan, Sunil Gosavi, Namrata Desai, Gulab Jadhav, Bharatsingh Paradke, Anil Pawar, Dinkar Kadam, Surekha Patil, Swati Kurade, Inderjit Raul are among those police inspectors who have been transferred.