Pipeline construction wraps up near govt hostel

NASHIK: Citizens and students of Chandwad taluka have expressed satisfaction as the officials have almost wrapped up the pipeline construction on the road adjacent to a Government Hostel, the one leading to Niphad. With the construction of this pipeline, the excess water will be drained out from the big potholes at the roadside.

MLA Dr Rahul Aher had provided huge amount of funds for roads’ renovation leading from Chandwad to Niphad and Manmad. However, due to the presence of grave potholes on the corners of both roads, students used to face several difficulties while travelling to and fro the hostel.

Due to the recent heavy rains, these holes have transformed into ditches and lakes. Students from Davkharnagar, Phulenagar, Shelar Vasti, Kotwal Vasti, Shelke Vasti, and other Vastis, visit Chandwad for education. Therefore, students of 10 villages and the taluka’s residents have to walk through knee-deep water to reach their destinations.

Passing through the waterlogged area regularly would’ve invited skin infections and other diseases for students and citizens. Apart from these infections, the accumulated water area also creates a breeding ground for mosquitoes, thus leading to an increase in malaria and dengue cases.

These pits might have also led to minor and major accidents and put the lives of residents and students at risk. Therefore, the situation needed immediate attention from the officials to safeguard the health of everyone.

As Dainik Deshdoot published about the plight of the citizens and students, the concerned department initiated the pipeline construction work immediately and completed more than 90 percent of the work on day one itself.

Citizens and students have expressed satisfaction with the commencement and the pace of work. Everyone in the area finally breathed a sigh of relief following the pipeline construction work.