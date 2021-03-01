Piped water to 5.05 lakh households by 2024

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The district administration is preparing to provide safe and adequate water to 5.05 lakh households in Nashik district through individual household tap connections by 2024. This initiative is being implemented under the central government’s Jal Jeevan Mission. </p>.<p>Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, more than five lakh households in Nashik district will get drinking water directly to their homes through the tap. The mission’s goal is to provide safe and adequate water to all households in rural parts through individual household tap connections by 2024. The central government “under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, aims to ensure access of piped water for every household in India. </p><p>The administration is working on the scheme while keeping in view the objective of providing tap water to 5.05 lakh households in Nashik district by the year 2024. According to a survey, there are no tap connections in 5.05 lakh households in the district. They have to fetch water from wells, borewells, rivers. Over 1.20 lakh families in rural areas of the district are being provided water through the tap. </p><p>However, the number of households lacking access to tap connection is high, and hence the possibility of the spread of contagious diseases due to consumption of contaminated water is also high. With this in mind, they are formulating policies to provide piped water to these households under the central government’s Jal Jeevan Mission. </p><p>Accordingly, the administration is studying the available water from existing water resources, their dependence on it and how to provide water to the remaining households, preparing new water supply schemes for them, find new water sources, and estimate the availability of water with the help of Groundwater Surveys and Development Agency (GSDA). A meeting was recently held at the District Collectorate in the presence of MPs, MLAs, and senior officials of the district. </p><p>The meeting discussed it at the primary level. Accordingly, it has been decided to provide water to 5.05 households by 2024, said the District Collector. GSDA has also been instructed to study groundwater and submit reports accordingly. Therefore, in the next five years, not a single house in Nashik district will be left without a tap connection.</p>