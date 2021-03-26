Pile of mistakes in the Biology book

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: According to reports, there are errors in the biology book of the 12th standard from Balbharati. Senior botanist Dr. Hema Sane has sent an 80-page report of errors in the book to Balbharati, including grammatical errors, and errors in objective and scientific information. </p>.<p>Dr. Sane had last year pointed out to Balbharati the errors in their eleventh book and sought to rectify them. After that, out of curiosity, while reviewing the biology book of class XII, she also found that there were mistakes in the XII book. Therefore, she recorded these mistakes and sent a detailed report to Balbharati. </p><p>If such errors are found in only two books, it is impossible to imagine what will happen to the other books. As the academic curriculum is related to the students' future, the Balbharati administration should pay serious attention to book production and curriculum research.</p><p><strong>Some examples of mistakes</strong></p><p>The giraffe born tall could survive in famine hit areas - Giraffes are a desert animal in Africa, so it would be a mistake to mention a drought, hot (famine hit area). Vitamin A is abundant - Vegetables such as carrots which most of the poor people of the World can’t afford. Golden rice if grown and eaten in developing countries would reduce the vitamin A deficiency.</p>