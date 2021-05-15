PIL in SC seeking directions to use PM Cares fund

New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to utilise PM Cares Fund for immediate procurement of COVID-19 vaccine and install oxygen plants and other essential equipment in the 738 district hospitals across the country amid the virulent second wave of Covid-19.

Supreme Court counsel Advocate Viplav Sharma knocked the doors of the Apex Court to direct the Union Secretary and all Chief Secretaries States to ask the Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assemblies to spend their funds in a disciplined manner with full transparency.

The plea also prayed for the directions to the Centre and state governments to ensure that all the private/ charitable hospitals within their respective jurisdiction/administration procure, install and commission facilities to provide medical oxygen to their patients.

Challenging the April 24 notification issued by the Centre to the extent it capped the exemption from import duty granted to medical equipment, for three months, the PIL pointed out the stipulated period is too short.

The PIL further urged the court to direct state governments to set up electric and other crematoriums in all cities and also maintain and improve the condition of existing electric crematoriums.