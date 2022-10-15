PI Dr Sitaram Kolhe honoured with President’s Police Medal

Nashik

Dr Sitaram Kolhe, the senior Police Inspector of Panchvati Police Station Nashik, was declared the President’s Police Medal for his meritorious service on the occasion of Independence Day on 15th August 2020. In 2020 and 2021, the medal ceremony was not organised due to the pandemic.

Yesterday at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari awarded President’s Police Medals to all the awarded police officers and Amaldars who announced the medal on 15/08/2020 and 26/01/2021 respectively. Senior Police Inspector of Panchavati Police Station Dr Sitaram Kolhe was honoured with this.

Dr Kolhe was selected as Sub-Inspector of Police in the year 1991 from the Maharashtra Public Service Commission examination. Completed one-year rigorous training from Maharashtra Police Academy, Nashik in 1992-93. Later he worked at Lohmarg Nagpur, Nashik rural special security squad, Jalgaon; Crime Investigation Bureau Nashik, and is currently on duty in Nashik city.

In his 30 years of service till date, he has brought to light the most complicated murders and robberies, arrested the criminals and investigated them skillfully, and the criminals have been punished by the court.

He has received 700+ awards and 125+ certificates in his service so far/ On May 1, 2016, he was honoured with a badge of honour from the Director General of Police, Maharashtra State, Mumbai for his meritorious and remarkable service.

The families of the awardees were present in the award presentation ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and DGP Rajnish Seth attended the ceremony.