Pharmacists must install CCTVs within a month: Gangadharan

NASHIK: In a bid to curb drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking among children, the district’s drug dealers need to install CCTV cameras within a month, said District Collector Gangadharan D.

The order states that drug dealers selling Schedule X H and H1 drugs and inhalers should be assisted in dealing effectively with anti-narcotics activities, as stated in the Joint Action Plan, Criminal Procedure 1973. The order has been issued in this regard under section 133 of the IPC.

The order further states that drug dealers selling Schedule X, H and H1 drugs and inhalers are required to install CCTV cameras in their medical stores. Also, CCTV cameras should be installed in the frontal open area. The District Drug Control Department should check whether all the drug dealers and shopkeepers in the rural areas of Nashik have installed CCTV cameras.

All drug dealers have one month to install CCTV cameras from the date of issuance of this order (March 23, 2022). It is also mandatory for all drug dealers and medical shopkeepers in the district and rural areas of Nashik to abide by this order.

