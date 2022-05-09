Phadke elected as president

NASHIK: The counting of votes for Sarvajanik Vachanalaya's elections, a landmark in Nashik’s cultural sector, was held on Monday at M. S. Aurangabadkar Hall. Dileep Phadke has been elected as the President and Sunil Kute and Vaidya Vikrant Jadhav as the vice presidents. For the president’s post, Phadke defeated his rival Vasant Khairnar by 73 votes, while for the vice presidents’ post, Vaidya Vikrant Jadhav and Sunil Kute defeated Mansi Deshmukh and Dileep Dhondge. The counting for the post of executive members will be held tomorrow.

Granthalaya Bhushan panel’s presidential candidate Dileep Phadke got 1,977 votes, while the Granthmitra panel’s candidate Vasant Khairnar got 1,904 votes. 24 votes were barred in the president’s post. Granthalaya Bhushan panel’s candidates Vaidya Vikrant Jadhav got 2,027 votes, Sunil Kute got 1,987 votes, Granthmitra panel candidate Dileep Dhondge got 1,826 votes and Mansi Deshmukh got 1,690 votes.

A total of 140 votes were barred in the vice-president’s post. After the results, Granthalaya Bhushan activists celebrated the win of their activists. Vice President candidate Sunil Kute could not attend the counting as he was in Kolhapur for the conference.

Competition ends

"For me, this competition ended now. My 50-year-old friend Vasantrao Khairnar was my competition in this election. Our friendship has bloomed once again. His father is in my Gurusthani. I am going to get support from them for the development of SaVaNa. My friend and former president of SaVaNa, the late Bhardwaj Rahalkar, is fondly remembered."

- Dileep Phadke, President, SaVaNa

Respect the votes

"The voters have selected the right set of people, and we need to respect their votes. I promise to work for the development of SaVaNa and help it grow in all aspects."

- Vaidya Vikrant Jadhav, Vice-President, SaVaNa