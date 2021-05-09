Deshdoot Times

PG medical exams of MUHS postponed

New schedule will be announced soon
PG medical exams of MUHS postponed
Medical student strikeUG, PG medical students threaten strike
Sandip Chavan
Nashik
deshdoot
deshdoot times
MUHS
Postponed
medical exams
Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik
Health Sciences
medical science
Login to get access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login to continue reading this story.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com