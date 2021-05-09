PG medical exams of MUHS postponed

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik was to start the examination of postgraduate course of summer 21 medical science from 24th June 2021.</p><p> However, in view of the current situation, these examinations have been postponed.The new schedule will be announced by the university soon, said Dr Ajit Pathak, Controller of Examinations.</p><p>In the meantime, summer examinations for various diploma and short term courses conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education will be held in July-August. The board has said that students will be able to fill up online applications for the exams till May 12.</p><p>The MSBTE has made available the examination forms for the students in the student login on the website. Students are required to fill in their mobile number and e-mail ID while filling up the exam form. </p><p>Since the examination information will be sent to the mobile number and e-mail id filled in the form, both these should be mentioned accurately by the students.</p>