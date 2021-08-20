Pets - The natural stress busters

NASHIK: The pandemic has turned our lives into a roller coaster ride. Due to financial crunch or home isolation, the stress levels of many peaked in the pandemic. However, pets came as a rescue for everyone who felt lonely, anxious, depressed, or stressed. Pets, especially dogs and cats, not only reduce stress and better mood; they improve cardiovascular health as well.

According to recent studies, snuggling up with a pet can prove to have multiple benefits. Not necessarily a cat or a dog; even looking at a fish in an aquarium can help one reduce muscle tension and lower the pulse rate. Pet owners supposedly have lower blood pressure in stressful situations compared to the ones without pets. Pets reduce the risk of heart disease and help in lowering unhealthy cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Hugging or even touching a loving animal can reduce tension and calm down any person instantly.

AAT

Animal Assisted Therapy (AAT) involves spending time with loving and friendly animals to fulfil the basic need of feeling loved and touch. Human-animal interaction has shown improved behaviour and growth in an individual’s well-being. AAT uses a wide variety of animals for goal-oriented therapy sessions. From small animals like guinea pigs and birds to larger ones like dogs, dolphins, and horses, these well trained animals provide comfort and satisfaction to human beings.

Rakshita Kulkarni, owner of various pets, shared her experiences with Deshdoot Times. She stated that pets come with some powerful health benefits. Caring for a dog, cat, or other animals can help relieve depression and anxiety, lower stress, and improve heart health. Most pet owners are clear about the immediate joys that come with sharing their lives with companion animals.

However, many remain unaware of the physical and mental health benefits a pet provides. Playing with a dog, cat, or any other pet can elevate levels of serotonin and dopamine that keep one calm and relaxed. Many pets can pick up on one’s emotions and can sense stress or sadness. They are great listeners and don’t give any unwanted advice.

Sharing the sweetness - When the news and social media are filled with updates about COVID19, a photo of one’s pet can bring joy to loved ones and even acquaintances. Whether one shares them via text or any other social media platform, it will surely elevate the mood of rest.