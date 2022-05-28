Petrol pump operators to boycott fuel purchases on May 31

NASHIK: The central government reduced fuel prices. However, as petrol pump operators have to bear the loss of reduced rates, petrol pump operators across the country have decided to make a significant move for that refund. Against this backdrop, petrol pump operators across the country will boycott fuel purchases on May 31, said Bhushan Bhosale, president of the District Petrol Diesel Dealers Association.

The central government reduced excise duty on fuel. As a result, petrol and diesel became cheaper. As the central government reduced excise duty, petrol became cheaper by Rs 9.30 and diesel by Rs 7. Subsequently, several states reduced VAT, which led to a reduction in fuel prices. But 70,000 dealers across the country have to bear the loss of Rs 30,000 crore due to the increased fuel prices.

Pump operators have to bear the brunt of the financial crisis as the central government is refusing to pay compensation. Bhushan Bhosale, president of the District Petrol Diesel Dealers Association, said that 70,000 petrol pump operators across the country would boycott fuel purchases on May 31 in protest.