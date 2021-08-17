Petrol owners welcome drive

NASHIK: District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal launched the lifesaving initiative of ‘No Helmet, No Petrol’ on Sunday. The campaign was initiated at the Sadbhavana police petrol pump located at the Gangapur Road on 75th Independence Day of India.

All petrol pump owners in the city have been instructed to install CCTV cameras at petrol pumps to take punitive action against unruly citizens who do not wear helmets.

Under the scheme, 2,053 helmets have been provided to the police department. City police have launched the drive to curb the rising road accidents. The drive has been launched after Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey presented this idea. The purpose is at least for petrol, people will start wearing helmets.

On the second day of the drive on Monday, the drive received around 80-85%. Two-wheeler riders were seen wearing the helmet as police ordered the petrol pump owners not to give petrol to those motorists who fail to wear a helmet.

While welcoming the initiative, Amol Kharpade, manager, Om Service petrol pump at Trimbak Naka of the city said, “It is a good initiative. The drive has been launched for a good cause. It will help in curbing road accidents. There is 80-85% response on the second day. However, people were seen frustrated with the start of the initiative. It will take time for people to understand the importance of the drive as people are initially reluctant to adopt a new initiative.”

He added that they were explaining the importance of the drive to those drivers who were coming to fill petrol without a helmet. They were receiving good cooperation from the police in the implementation of the drive.

Vishal Pansare, owner of J R Mehta petrol pump informed, “No Helmet, No Petrol drive is receiving a good response. As there is strict instruction not to give petrol to two-wheeler riders, we are not giving the petrol to those who are without a helmet.”

While echoing the same view of manager Kharpade, he stated that it will take a little time for people to understand the cause behind the drive. The Commissioner of Police launched the drive for a good reason. The drive will really help in reducing road accidents. Out of the road accidents that occurred last year in the district, most victims failed to wear the helmet.

“Human life is of paramount importance. Saving each life is a goal of the government. No Helmet, No Petrol; is an order to achieve social good through legal action. We value human life and hence, we need to implement this."- Deepak Pandey, CP