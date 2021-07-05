Deshdoot Times

Petrol hiked by Rs 30 within a year in Nashik

Jeetendra Sapkale

NASHIK: In the one year, the petrol price in Nashik has increased by Rs. 30 per litre. This is the first time in a year that such a huge increase has taken place. If these rates continue to rise, it will not be long before drivers have to pay Rs 150 for a litre. The situation of fuel prices is worrying in every corner of the state. Two-wheeler is going to be unaffordable for ordinary citizens. As a result, after the start of the city bus service from July 8, it is possible that they can park their bikes and take the support of the bus for saving money.

