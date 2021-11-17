Petrol, diesel prices stable since 13 days

Compared to Monday, petrol price changed by 0 Paise and diesel 0 Paise per Litre in the city. Excise and Maharashtra taxes are included. The Price Revision is applicable from 6.00 AM of every day across India.

The Union government had on November 3rd announced excise duty cut on petrol, diesel prices. After this, the price of petrol and the price of diesel came down by Rs. 5 and Rs. 10 respectively. Several states excluding Maharashtra have followed the cue since then to reduce prices of the auto fuels. This move came amid the Centre receiving flak after petrol, diesel prices saw a record high, and went over Rs 100 in most places.

After the price reduction in petrol, the rate of auto fuel was cut to Rs 110.42 a litre in the city. The price remained same on November 16. Diesel price remained unchanged at Rs 93.19 per litre on the day.

"Prices of petrol and diesel are unchanged in Nashik since the reduction in excise duty by Centre," informed Vijay Thakare of Petrol and Diesel Association, Nashik.

In the meantime, in Mumbai, the petrol price fell below Rs 110 after the Centre’s excise duty cut. The petrol price retailed at Rs 109.98 a litre, while diesel costs Rs 94.14 per litre on November 14. The petrol price remained unchanged in Kolkata too.

A litre of petrol would cost you Rs. 104.67 in Kolkata. A litre of diesel was available at Rs. 89.79 per litre in the eastern city. In Chennai, petrol was retailing at Rs. 101.40 on November 14. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs. 91.43 per litre.

The states/UTs that extended additional VAT benefits are Ladakh, Karnataka, Puducherry, Jammu & Kashmir, Sikkim, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagr Haveli, Chandigarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Andaman & Nicobar, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

States that have so far not lowered VAT include Congress and its allies ruled Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. AAP-ruled Delhi, TMC-governed West Bengal, Left-ruled Kerala, TRS-led Telangana and YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh have also not cut VAT.

The total incidence of taxes on petrol has come down to 50 per cent after the excise duty cut by the Central government. The tax on diesel dropped to 40 per cent.

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state based on factors like international crude oil prices, VAT and freight charges. The oil marketing companies update the price of petrol and diesel everyday at 6 a.m.