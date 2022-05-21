Peshwa era Sarkarwada through watercolour brush strokes

NASHIK: On behalf of the Regional Museum, Government of Maharashtra and Nashik Saraf Association, a watercolour painting exhibition by Rajesh Bhimraj Sawant, an internationally acclaimed painter from Nashik has been organised on the occasion of World Museum Day Week. The exhibition held in the alluring, beautiful architecture of Peshwa-era Sarkarwada, which has historical significance.

Painter Rajesh Sawant, with his magical brush, painted the square area of Sarkarwad with water colours in his Marathmolya style in a very artistic way in front of the audience. The discovery of his world-famous style of painting was evident in the strokes and colours of each of his brushes. He portrayed the twilight light coming from blocks of wooden structure in a very heavenly manner.

Transparency, liveliness and smoothness of the landscape was interacting with the audience. This picture became very relevant on the occasion of Museum Day. From this picture Sarkarwada was uniquely portrayed in an artistic way.

Aarti Ale, head of the regional museum,; Sojwal Sali, many staff members of the museum, senior painters from Nashik including B R Sawant and drama artist Rajendra Tidke were present.

World Museum Day Week

Various programmes have been organised on the occasion of World Museum Day Week and Amrut Mahotsav of Independence from May 18 to 24.

Earlier, famous calligraphers from Nashik, Pooja Gaidhani and Nilesh Gaidhani paid rich tributes to Nashik’s well-known painter, cartoonist and calligrapher Nandu Gawande at the Regional Museum, Sarkarwada, Nashik. Gawande passed away due to a minor illness and he was honoured by this department through calligraphy. On the occasion, Aarti Ale, custodian, history lovers and calligraphers and Nashikites expressed their grief and paid homage to this great artist.