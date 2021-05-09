Personality Matters: Body language

Dr. Latika Vaishak Shanbhag

1. Be a better listener

Engage in your conversation. Put your phone down. Make eye contact and show interest. Listen more than you talk, and don’t jump to a conclusion.

2. Become more interesting:

Actively seek out education and information on current topics for people to find you interesting.

3. Keep an Optimistic outlook:

Have an optimistic outlook on life, talk about positive things, and look at things in a positive manner than being critical. Remove the word impossible everything is possible if you have an optimistic and positive attitude towards life.

4. Be encouraging & supportive to others:

People whom you support will raise you up with positive energy. Have the attitude of helping hand, you give you shall receive, what goes around comes around.

5. Smile:

A smiling face stands out in the crowd. Let the smile flood over your face and overflow into your eyes. It shows people your smile is sincere and personalized for them. A calm smile can add more richness and depth to how people perceive you. Don’t flash an immediate smile when you greet someone, instead pause and look at the person’s face for a second and then give a big warm responsive smile.

6. Complete attention:

People are very conscious of how you react to them. When you meet someone new, turn your body fully towards them and give them the same undivided attention that you would give a baby. Make them feel “I think you are very special.”

7. Make eye contact:

Pretend your eyes are glued to your conversation partner, even after you’ve finished speaking, don’t break your eye contact, do it very slowly, this technique will help you appear more intelligent and insightful. People are very conscious of how you react to them. When you meet someone new, turn your body fully towards them and give them the same undivided attention you would give a baby. Make them feel “I think you are very special.”

8. Don’t fidget:

If you want to appear credible try not to move too much when your conversation really matters. Do not fidget, scratch, or do frequent hand motions near your face, it can give your listener the feeling that you’re anxious or nervous.

9. Using your hand gestures:

Use your hands to create appropriate gestures. Hand movements help you to get the words out of your mouth accelerating your thought process. Do not cross your hands while speaking, it passes a sig

Personality is our typical pattern of thinking, feeling, acting, and communicating or it’s what you do constantly. Following are the traits which each can be improved to improve personality overall.