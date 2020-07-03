Permission to change exam centre to UPSC aspirants

NASHIK :

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has given a big relief to the candidates. They are allowed to change the examination centre for the pre-civil service examination to be held on October 4, 2020. The examination for other services including civil forest service will be held on October 4.

UPSC aspirants had demanded to change examination centres. With this in mind, candidates are being given the opportunity to change their examination centers, the Commission said in a public statement.

Apart from this, students will also be able to change the examination centre for Civil Services Main Examination 2020 and Indian Forest Service Main Examination 2020. Candidates will be able to change the examination centre in two stages.

In the first phase from July 7th to 13th, 2020 (till 6 pm) and in the second phase from July 20th to 24th, 2020 (till 6 pm), the option of the examination centre can be changed by visiting the website of the Commission.

Meanwhile, once the option of the examination centre is changed, that option will be locked. Candidates cannot change the examination centre once it changed. The pre-service examination was scheduled to be held on May 31, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. This examination will now be held on October 4, 2020.

Withdrawal window

UPSC will also open a 'withdrawal window' for candidates. Accordingly, candidates will be allowed to withdraw their applications from August 1 to 8, 2020. Candidates should note that once the application is withdrawn, it cannot be re-filed.