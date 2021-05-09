Permission for vehicle registration

Nashik : The state government has imposed lockdown under Break the Chain campaign due to the second wave of Corona. Meanwhile, vehicles have already been purchased before the lockdown.

Besides, as vehicles were also purchased on the occasion of Gudipadva, all types of vehicles purchased before April 13 will be registered. However, only essential service vehicles will be purchased and registered after April 14. After the state government announced the lockdown, orders were issued for services on and off the RTO from April 14 to May 1.

Accordingly, except for the essential services, all other works were closed, after which a new order was issued by the Transport Commissioner. In this, the Central Government has already extended the deadline for documents related to vehicles till June 30, at present, the work related to vehicles in RTO has been stopped.

Meanwhile, the road safety vehicle inspection work of mobile squads will continue. While the vehicle acquisition will be carried out, the RTO officials will be responsible for checking that the transport of passengers in public and private buses is under the Break the Chain issued by the state government.