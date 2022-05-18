Permission for drones must in city

NASHIK: Nashikites will now have to take permission to fly drone cameras. Also, 16 sensitive places within the limits of the Police Commissionerate have been declared as 'No Drone Fly Zones'. The order has been issued by the city police on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, to take photographs for certain events during the ban period, prior permission has to be obtained by submitting the required documents, Commissioner of Police Jayant Naikanware said in the order. Nashik Police Commissionerate has important institutions including the School of Artillery, Indian Currency Note Press and Eklahara Thermal Power Station.

Government Press, Kalaram Mandir, Air Force Station, Army School, Central Jail, Police Training Center and other important buildings. They are important in terms of security, a ‘No Drone Fly Zone’ has been declared to ensure their safety.