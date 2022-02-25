Permanent solution to water problem in sight

NASHIK: The state government has finally given its nod for a new water supply project costing Rs 9.23 crore for constructing a new dam (Talav) at Saptashrungi Gad. This will give a big relief to thousands of devotees visiting the temple who face drinking water problems, particularly during the summer time.

MLA Nitin Pawar informed that the new water supply scheme at Saptashrungi Gad has received administrative approval from the Mahavikas Aghadi government as a special matter. The govt has made a provision of Rs 9 crore 23 lakhs for the purpose. Minister for Water Supply and Sanitation Gulabrao Patil has handed over a letter of approval to MLA Pawar.

At this time, instructions were given to the Water Supply Department to complete the government process of the water supply scheme as soon as possible. Nitin Pawar thanked Minister Patil for approving the project as a special matter.

The Gad receives heavy rainfall during the monsoon season. But there is no other way to store water except Bhavani percolation lake. There has been increasing water demand for devotees, trolley management and the temple purpose. If a new dam is constructed in the Nadgi Nala area for the water requirement of the Gad, the problem of drinking water will get solved permanently.

A survey has been carried out to construct a new 3 TMC capacity lake and work out a water supply scheme. The proposed proposal at the government level has received administrative approval of Rs. 9.23 crore.