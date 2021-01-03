Permanent ban on nylon manja in district

Nashik: In order to protect lives of birds, animals as well as human being, manufacture, sale, storage and use of nylon manja has permanently been banned in the entire district with effect from January 1, 2021. The order to this effect, in accordance with the instructions issued under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, has been issued by District Collector Suraj Mandhare and the District Magistrate, Nashik.



"The use of solid yarn known as nylon thread made of plastic or other synthetic material is banned permanently not only during the kite flying festival of Makar Sankranti and other times but also its manufacture, sale, storage and use has also been permanently banned in the entire Nashik district," it said.



Wholesalers, retailers and stockists in the entire Nashik district are being prohibited from selling and storing nylon manja. In case of non-compliance or violation of this order, the person/institution concerned will be liable for punishment under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.



Also, all the concerned local self-governing bodies (urban and rural) in the district as well as the police department should form squads and implement the order effectively in their jurisdiction, the order signed by the District Collector on January 1, 2021 added.



In the meantime, a preventive order has been issued in the jurisdiction of Deputy Commissioner of Police Circle 2 against use of nylon thread. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kharat has informed as per the order. As mentioned in the order, under Section 144 (1) (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, as a precautionary measure, the manufacture and storage of nylon manja which is being used for kite flying, and which has a glass coating, is strictly banned.



It has been observed that the manja used for kite flying in the city on the occasion of Makar Sankranti are made of nylon thread. When flying a kite, a broken manja gets stuck in a tree and a building due to kite-cuttings. This increases the number of injuries to wild animals and birds. It can also cause injuries to two-wheelers and students on school bicycles.



Nylon manja does not break and hence harmful to the environment also. Violators of the order will be liable to punishment under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1960, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kharat said in the order.