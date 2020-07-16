People’s representatives should represent COVID-19 containment zones : Shinde

NASHIK :

Local people’s representatives and corporators should represent containment zones in their respective areas. They should conduct health screeningof people in their wards and send high-risk contract to hospital for check-up, urged commissioner of Jyotiba Phule Jeevandai Yojana and member of Maharashtra state task force Dr Sudhakar Shinde.

Considering rise in Covid-19 patients, Dr Shinde on Wednesday visited Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) head office and held a meeting with officials. He instructed to increase number of beds at Dr Pawar medical college hospital and to admit infected patients at SMBT hospital. He also instructed to increase number of beds having oxygen pipeline and ventilators till July end.

Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game on the occasion informed that a process to function ICU in new hospital of the city is being on. All MLAs, Mayor and other people’s representatives informed that there is no cooperation by district administration.

MLAs informed that NMC has still not received PPE kits and masks from government. District Collector has been asked to acquire medical college hospital at Adgaon, however, there is still no action. Government should take this action, they added.

NMC has started antigen testing to conduct tests of maximum number of patients. All private hospitals and physicians should make registration with ICMR for antigen testing. NMC has shortage of manpoower and government should make fund available for filling up posts of doctors, nurses and other health personnel, demanded MLA Pharande.

Additional municipal commissioner Dr Pravin Ashtekar, chief auditor B J Sonkamble, assistant medical officer Dr Prashant Thete, city Corona nodal officer Dr Avesh Palod and other officials and office bearers were also present for the meeting.