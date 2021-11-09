People’s representatives eager on New Nashik name

NEW NASHIK: The biggest contribution to the development of Nashik is the colony of CIDCO. As this area CIDCO emerged in Nashik, the attitude of Nashik residents towards CIDCO was different. With the initiative of Deshdoot Media House, the CIDCO was renamed as New Nashik by Gurumauli Annasaheb More. Now, in Ward No 29 of New Nashik, a selfie point, “I love New Nashik”, has been set up by BJP Corporator Mukesh Shahane.

The CIDCO administration implemented an affordable housing scheme between the Ambad Industrial Estate and the Satpur Industrial Estate to provide affordable housing to the workers' community. After that, the CIDCO area was known only as a labor colony, and because the attitude of Nashik residents towards CIDCO was different, daily Deshdoot renamed CIDCO as New Nashik.

The name of CIDCO Corporation was changed to New Nashik Municipal Corporation, and the name of New Nashik was also given to CIDCO premises in the gazette of the Ministry. Mukesh Shahane, Corporator of ward no 29, has built a selfie point, ‘I Love New Nashik’, which is now getting people's attention.

As a result, new Nashik residents are seen crowding to take selfies at this place. Experts have expressed the view that other people’s representatives should also take initiative for popularising New Nashik, to change the identity of a workers’ colony as emerging New Nashik.

Now, New Nashik has also become a huge market and has potential for further expansion. Large scale industries have been set up here, but in areas like Shivaji Chowk Shopping Center, farmers are selling their produce on their own, so there is a need for a vegetable market for these sellers. Currently, most of the produce is brought to the market yard for sale and in city areas.

In the past, CIDCO residents had to go to Nashik to buy clothes or other household items, but now they are getting all the necessities of life at reasonable prices. In the past, people had to go to Nashik for cinemas, but now multiplex theaters have been set up at the entrance of New Nashik with City Centre Mall and Divya Adlab. The biggest role for this has been taken by daily Deshdoot to date.