People's cooperation must to end Corona crisis: Bhujbal

Nashik: Stating that people's cooperation is must to end Corona crisis, District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has said that Corona crisis cannot be stopped without the cooperation of the people. The second wave of Coronavirus has started all over the world but in our country, the first wave of the pandemic is not ended yet. Hence we need to be careful.



Bhujbal was speaking at the bhumi pujan and public dedication (Lokarpan) of various development works at Yeola. MP Dr. Bharti Pawar, MLAs Narendra Darade and Kishore Darade, council president Bandu Kshirsagar along with office bearers and villagers were present.



On the occasion, Minister Bhujbal said, during the Corona period no compromise was done on the issue of the health of citizens. Permanent facilities have been provided to ensure as many health facilities as possible and the health system has also been strengthened. "The threat of Corona has not yet subsided. So we all have to be careful. The mask is an important vaccine for us until the vaccine arrives," Bhujbal said.



Every living thing is important for us. If the outbreak of Corona virus does not increase, we will try to start regular schools from January 4, the minister said hopefully. Be careful that the administration should not be compelled to go for a lockdown again. The administration has taken every precautionary measures to prevent Corona transmission.



Many plans have been drawn up in and around Yeola since 2004. It has been completed and many works are still in progress. A proposal of Rs 54-crore underground scheme has been submitted to the government and soon this work will start and all the sewers in the city will go underground, he assured the citizens.



Industries based on agriculture, especially maize and onion and Paithani are very important in Yeola taluka, he said and added that the industrial estate which is being set up at Chichondi will give a boost to these industries. The locals will get employment through this, Bhujbal exuded confidence.



The Guardian Minister further said that basic amenities will be provided to Yeola Industrial Co-operative Colony at Angangaon. MP Dr Pawar, MLA Darade and council president Kshirsagar expressed their views.



Hope for school reopening from Jan 4

Every living thing is important for us. If the outbreak of Corona virus does not increase, and if everything goes right as planned and with the cooperation of people, we will try to start regular schools from January 4, minister Bhujbal said.