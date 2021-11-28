People should fight together for their rights: Gokhale

Nashik: All India Federation of Women Lawyers is conducting a two-day national conference of women lawyers on 27th and 28th November. The conference kick-started yesterday at BLVD, Nashik, and this is the eighth national conference of the council. Speaking at the conference, Former Supreme Court Judge Hemant Gokhale stated that everyone in country consistently fights for their rights. While some succeed in their fight, others fail. As a social commitment, people should work together for their right to justice. He lauded the federation’s work of uplifting the society, especially females in the law field.

He appreciated the unique initiatives in the field and stated that the Indian Judiciary is undergoing massive changes with time. The female advocates are acknowledging the changes and working consistently for the betterment of the country. This change is a matter of great joy. The federation gives them a platform to explore the field and work for women’s and children’s rights and development.

Mumbai High Court Judge Shalini Phalsalkar Joshi stated that women have been successful in all fields, including administration and medicine. The growing participation of women in various fields is a proud moment for everyone. Even at the recent Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, women established a name for the country with their splendid performance.

Justice Bharati Dangre spoke of Hindu Marriage, Inheritance, Divorce, and other acts and explained that many females fought for their rights through these acts. In particular, as the laws came into existence in 1950, they gave women a sense of protection and power. However, the increasing number of cases against women is worrisome. Women should be well aware of their rights and fight for themselves.

Chairman of Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa G.B Chavan stated that Maharshi Kalve and Savitribai Phule fought for women’s rights throughout their lives. A hopeful picture has emerged today in the country, promising a better future in the justice field. Our system will become fully efficient the day every common man gets justice. As the federation focuses on various issues, their support to society will help grow and prosper.

Mr.Gokhale, along with Justice Bharti Dangre, Shalini Phansalkar Joshi, District Judge of Nashik Smt. MV Bhatia, Justice M.S Karnik, Chairman of Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa G.B Chavan, National President of Council Adv. Preeti Shah and former President Adv. Indrayani Patni etc. were present at the conference.