Deshdoot Times

People rush to market areas; Social distancing norms flouted

People rush to market areas; Social distancing norms flouted
Sandip Chavan
Nashik
CM Uddhav Thackeray
social distancing
After the weekend lockdown
Flouting of Covid 19 rules
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com