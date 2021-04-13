People rush to market areas; Social distancing norms flouted

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: After the weekend lockdown, citizens (especially women) rushed to market areas of the city on Monday in large numbers to buy vegetables and groceries. However, the social distancing norms were flouted. The citizens gathered in Dudh Bazaar, Bhadrakali, Main Road, Thakre Road, Shivaji Road, and Khadkali areas of Old Nashik to buy vegetables and other essential commodities. </p>.<p>They rushed to purchase essential commodities over the possibility of lockdown after two days. Meanwhile, Bhadrakali police led by senior police inspector Sajan Sonawane took action against the norms violators in Chowk Mandai, Bagwanpura, Qazipura, and Bhadrakali area. They took penal action in some places. </p><p>The residents of the Nashik Road area also gathered in prime market places in the area. After the weekend lockdown, vegetable markets, hotels, tea stalls, and other businesses were opened on Monday. As a result, people’s rush was seen on the roads. There was also a rush in the vegetable market below the flyover. The social distancing norms were flouted. Many did not wear a mask. </p><p>There were no municipal employees or police personnel to control the crowd. Meanwhile, shops in some parts of the Panchavati area were opened on Monday, while shops in some areas were closed. The area where the shops were opened witnessed crowds. The roads were also congested with vehicles after two days. All establishments were closed on Saturdays and Sundays except for essential services. After a two-day lockdown, some shopkeepers reopened their shops on Monday. Some shops were opened in Panchavati, mainly at Panchavati Karanja, Ramkund, Dindori Road, market committee premises. </p><p>Shops selling slippers-shoes, salons, clothes, automobile spare parts, bakery products, food were opened. Many traders in Nandur Naka, Old Adgaon Naka, New Adgaon Naka, Hirawadi, etc., kept their shops closed. Social distancing norms were flouted at some places. </p><p>Some traders in the Chhatrapati Shivaji market in Satpur kept their shops open on Monday. The government has directed to keep all the businesses closed, except essential services. However, some trade unions opposed the move and gave an ultimatum to the government to resume business on Monday. Despite Chief Minister's instruction of deciding by April 14th, traders started their business from Monday.</p>