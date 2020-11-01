People of Bihar have option to choose between family.. Says PM

<p><strong>SAMASTIPUR :</strong></p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi came down heavily on the opposition saying the current elections in Bihar is a battle between strengthening of democracy and protecting the interest of select families in politics.</p>.<p>Modi while addressing public meeting in favour of NDA candidates said that ongoing Bihar assembly elections had given opportunity to people of state to choose between democracy and family interests.</p><p>NDA was solidly behind the battle for strengthening democracy while Congress and RJD were confined to protecting the interest of two families, he further said and exuded his confidence that like people of Bihar had extended overwhelming support to NDA in first phase, they would continue to do so with more vigour and energy in remaining phases.</p><p>The Prime Minister said that veteran socialist leader Karpoori Thakur who had become the Chief Minister of Bihar.</p><p>Thakur had cautioned that leaders in power should remain alert from coterie of opportunists and vested interests as they could make corrupt sons, daughters and other family members.</p><p>It became true in Bihar as RJD remained in power for 15 long years since 1990 and corruption was rampant.</p><p>Those who were in power never thought of taking concern the interest of people, beyond their family members, he pointed out.</p><p>Modi said that same was the case with Congress as party continued to exhaust its energy only to protect the interest of a particular family, a reference to Gandhi family.</p><p>Mass base of Congress continued to shrink days after days and people of Bihar would also reject both Congress and RJD in ongoing Assembly Elections, he added.</p>